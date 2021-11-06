Washington County Public Schools to hold COVID vaccine clinics at elementary schools starting Monday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Following the approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds, the Washington County Health Department is partnering with Washington County Public Schools to hold vaccine clinics that will be starting on Monday, Nov. 8.

The first clinic will be held at Bester Elementary School on Mill Street in Hagerstown from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany the student to the clinic and sign the consent form. Students do not need to be enrolled at the school location in order to receive a vaccine from the clinic.

WCPS plans to hold future vaccine clinics at Lincolnshire, Salem Avenue, Pangborn, and Jonathan Hager elementary schools in the coming weeks.

The appointment registration link can be found on the WCPS website.