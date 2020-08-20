Washington County Public Schools sideline discussions of mascot changes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In recent months, more and more schools have been changing their name to remove links to racist historical figures. However, Washington County Board of Education met on Tuesday night to discuss a different but similar change.

In the meeting, the Board of Education discussed what some might call a controversial topic regarding school mascots. The conversation circuled around the mascots of South Hagerstown High School and Boonsboro High School whose logos and mascots can be perceived as derogatory or racist.

South Hagerstown High School’s mascot is the Rebel and Boonsboro High School is home to the Warrior.

While the board received hundreds of messages to defend the mascots of both schools, Board Vice President Stan Stouffer stated that the issue is not the main focus of the board at this time. He did not want to detract from matter at hand which is reopening schools safely.

Board member Pieter Bickford stated in the meeting, “I’m in favour of doing the review especially since we are going through this equity process. But I think we need to be able to hear from people. This is the sort of thing that we need to be having a public hearing.”

Board members voted unanimously during the teleconference meeting on Tuesday night that they should return to the topic at a later time and instead concentrate on school reopening and virtual learning during the current COVID-19 pandemic.