Washington County properties delinquent on taxes hit the auction block

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County is placing many homes and commercial properties on the auction block Tuesday.

The reason? Their property taxes are way past due. It is because of the COVID-19 economic downturn and property owners who cannot generate rental income during the pandemic or who are just lacking the resources to pay before the deadline. A veteran of the Washington County real estate market says it’s an unfortunate situation.

“With this coronavirus, they can’t work, they’ve lost their income, and now their homes are going up for sale,” says Rose Greenawalt with Long and Foster Hagerstown, “because they cannot afford the taxes. This is really a sad situation.”

But Greenawalt says interest rates are at record lows which makes buying a home now desirable.