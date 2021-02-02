Washington County hotline helps those needing vaccination help

Workers at convenience stores like this one in Williamsport, Md. are on a Washington County priority list for vaccine eligibility.

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County has put out an advisory on eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine.

All adults over 65 are priority, but so too are grocery and convenience store workers, postal workers, anyone in the food or farming industry, factory workers, veterinarians and their staff, members of the clergy and support staff in houses of worship.

Danny Dihora owns a Williamsport convenience store and Sunoco station which has the highest sales of lottery tickets in all of western Maryland, so he sees a lot of customers in the course of a day. His thoughts about moving to the front of the line?

“It’s a very good idea and a very good decision,” Dihora says. “Everyone is waiting for the vaccine. They want to take the vaccine early. They don’t want to wait.”

Those 65 or older who do not have internet or need assistance signing up for the vaccine can call the county hotline at 1-833-231-1852.