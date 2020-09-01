Washington County Community Action Council provides financial assistance amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — For those especially hard hit financially from the coronavirus, Washington County residents have a welcome lifeline.

The Community Action Council in Hagerstown has received funding to help with paying utility bills and back rent. But you must act quickly to claim the assistance since funds not distributed to local residents in need will have to be remitted back to the federal government. Council President and CEO Geordie Newman encourages Washington County residents to come out and claim their assistance at the council office at 117 Summit Avenue in Hagerstown.

“No money goes directly to any client,” says Newman. “Their utility provider or their landlord is paid directly with the funds from these grants.”

Newman emphasizes that to be eligible, you must demonstrate that your financial need is directly tied to the COVID-19 pandemic – that you lost your job, for example, because your employer was forced to close their business.