Washington County Chamber of Commerce holds annual business awards

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The best of the best took the top spots at the 22nd Annual Business Awards.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce held the event at the Maryland theatre Wednesday for a ceremony to not only recognize the finalists, but also name the winner.
22nd Annual Business Awards:
At Your Service:
Discovery Station At Hagerstown, Inc. (Winner)
FitMinded Living
Hearty Pet, Inc.
Large Business of the Year
C. William Hetzer, Inc.
Fiserv
Meritus Health (Winner)
Non-Profit of the Year
Boys and Girls Club of Washington County (Winner)
Washington County Community Action Council, Inc.
United Way of Washington County MD, Inc.
Small Business of the Year
Elmwood Farm Bed & Breakfast
Potomac Dental Centre
Washington County Commission on Aging, Inc. (Winner)
Young Professional of the Year
Dr. Aaron E. George, DO
Mr. Timothy Luipersbeck (Winner)
Mrs. Brittany L. Wedd
Business Person of the Year
Mr. Robert “BJ” Goetz Jr. (Winner)
Ms. Amy Olack
Mr. Randy Scott