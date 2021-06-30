Washington County Chamber of Commerce holds annual business awards

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The best of the best took the top spots at the 22nd Annual Business Awards.

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce held the event at the Maryland theatre Wednesday for a ceremony to not only recognize the finalists, but also name the winner.

22nd Annual Business Awards:

At Your Service:

Discovery Station At Hagerstown, Inc. (Winner)

FitMinded Living

Hearty Pet, Inc.

Large Business of the Year

C. William Hetzer, Inc.

Fiserv

Meritus Health (Winner)

Non-Profit of the Year

Boys and Girls Club of Washington County (Winner)

Washington County Community Action Council, Inc.

United Way of Washington County MD, Inc.

Small Business of the Year

Elmwood Farm Bed & Breakfast

Potomac Dental Centre

Washington County Commission on Aging, Inc. (Winner)

Young Professional of the Year

Dr. Aaron E. George, DO

Mr. Timothy Luipersbeck (Winner)

Mrs. Brittany L. Wedd

Business Person of the Year

Mr. Robert “BJ” Goetz Jr. (Winner)

Ms. Amy Olack

Mr. Randy Scott