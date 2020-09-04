Washington County Board of Elections announces four ballot drop box locations

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With less than 60 days until election day, the Washington County Board of Elections has rolled out another option for voters to cast their ballots.

Four ballot drop off locations will be placed around Washington County with two locations in Hagerstown, one in Clear Spring, and one in Boonsboro.

Leonard P. Snyder Memorial Library — 12624 Broadfording Road Clear Spring, MD 21722

Washington County Agricultural Education Center — 7313 Sharpsburg Pike Boonsboro, MD 21713

Washington County Board of Elections — 35 W Washington Street Hagerstown, MD 21740

Washington County Early Voting Center — 17718 Virginia Avenue Hagerstown, MD 21740

The drop boxes will be locked and monitored by election officials and are not affiliated with the U.S. Postal Service.

The ballot boxes in Clear Spring and Boonsboro are projected to be in place and ready for voters by October 17th. The two boxes in Hagerstown are projected to ready by September 30th.

Barry Jackson, Deputy Director of Washington County Board of Elections, stated that the ballot drop boxes are a safe alternative if people don’t want to vote at the polling place due to the pandemic. Voters can complete their ballot at home, seal it and then take it to a drop box.

The ballot drop boxes will close at 8 PM on Election Day Now and should be treated like any in-person polling location.