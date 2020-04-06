Salvation Army Hagerstown seeking food donations for soup kitchen

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Salvation Army serving Washington County is seeking food/monetary donations to support its Soup Kitchen and Canteen Kitchen.

The Salvation Army said its staff gives meals to an average of 200 people per day, as well as food boxes for people to take home.

Salvation Army Soup Kitchen: Serving meals Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wise Street, Hagerstown, Md.

Salvation Army Canteen Kitchen: Serving meals Sat and Sun from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the municipal parking lot between E. Washington Street and East Franklin Street in downtown Hagerstown.

“All support that is given will make a difference and provide meals to the elderly, families in need, the homeless, unemployed, laid-off, and anyone else who finds themselves in need,” the Salvation Army of Hagerstown said in a press release. The organization said all donations will go to help local needs in Washington County.

Mail donations to:

The Salvation Army Hagerstown

PO Box 747

Hagerstown, MD 21741

Make donations out to: Salvation Army Hagerstown

Memo: COVID Crisis