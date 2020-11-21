Outdoor fire spreads to interior of Mount Aetna home

MOUNT AETNA, Md. (WDVM) — A fire in Washington County burned down an entire section of a family’s home on Friday.

Emergency services were dispatched to a house on Hartle Drive around 10 a.m. No one was injured in the fire; all people and animals made it out safely. Mt. Aetna Volunteer Fire Department put out the fire, but not before it burned sections of the kitchen, the upstairs bedroom, and the attic.

“An outside fire had been blown towards the house. The house did catch fire; it spread from the outside into the interior of the house,” said Anthony Veney, chief of Mt. Aetna Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire marshal is still determining the extent of the damages.