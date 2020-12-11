Operation Holly Jolly encourages shopping locally for the holidays

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County officials are encouraging small businesses to participate in Operation Holly Jolly!

Operation Holly Jolly is a way for the county to promote local, small businesses as well as offer deals and specials to shoppers. The initiative also allows for businesses to register themselves on the county’s official business directory.

Susan Small is the Director of Business Development for the county and hopes that people turn to small businesses rather than larger companies for their shopping during and after the holidays.

“[Operation] Holly Jolly was a really creative way, I think, for businesses to submit their information in order to promote doing business in Washington County and really to support our local and small business owners. Really supporting your local businesses is what supports your local economy and local families who rely on that.”

Small highlighted that registration on the county’s business directory allows for people visiting the county to find more local stores to shop in.

Small also stressed that businesses can sign up to be in the business directory at any time by visiting the county’s website.

Operation Holly Jolly is the perfect reminder to shop small this holiday season and for the whole business directory, please visit the Washington County website.