Local coffee shop hosts panel on race, equity, and other uncomfortable topics

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Local officials gathered at Cannon Coffee in Downtown Hagerstown on Wednesday night to discuss topics that some of us might feel uncomfortable talking about.

The name of the discussion describes the purpose of the event: An Uncomfortable Conversation. The event was founded to provide an open and transparent place for local officials to discuss topics like racial injustice and police brutality. Founder Jalim Johnson partnered with Cannon Coffee co-owner Chris Reese to make discussions like these more inviting and less dividing.

“It’s important because we need to break people out of their bubbles. Whether it’s the social media bubble, whether it’s where you’re living at. We have people living in cities, we have people living in rural communities who have different perspectives. We feel like it’s important to have these people come together, share their perspective, and not get badgered for it.” Kalim Johnson

Chris Reese was supportive of the panel and believes that he owes it to his children to foster the open dialogue that took place in his and his wife’s coffee shop on Wednesday.

“I think specifically we are holding these events because this is our home and we have three young children. And we want them to grow up in a place that is better than what we grew up in.” Chris Reese

Reese also stated that he has witnessed friends and family who have experienced discrimination, racism, and inequity. He hopes that the Uncomfortable Conversation series will educate people “in a loving way.”

Wednesday night’s live stream panel can be found on Cannon Coffee’s Facebook.