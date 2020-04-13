Live Now
I-81 SB at National Pike reopened after vehicle fire

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — I-81 southbound at the National Pike exit was reopened by 6:40 p.m. after a vehicle fire closed the lanes 20 minutes prior on Monday.

According to Washington County dispatch, there were no injuries.

