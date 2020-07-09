House Fire caused by unknown explosion on Barkdoll Road.

Washington County
Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Washington Co. Md. Fire Calls

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to officials, The Washington County Fire and Rescue arrived at Barkdoll Rd. around 2:00 a.m. after reports of an explosion.

Officials say Franklin County crews helped assist Washington County Fire and Rescue team, as a fire broke out on 14510 Barkdoll road in Hagerstown. There has been no confirmation on if there was an explosion or what caused the fire and no reported injuries or fatalities at this time.

We will continue to bring you the latest news online and on-air as new information is presented.

