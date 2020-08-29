Horizon Goodwill and Heavy Metal Playground partner to provide new job training program

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Heavy Metal Playground certified its first class of trainees on Friday.

Horizon Goodwill and Heavy Metal Playground teamed up to provide critical job training in operation of heavy machinery.

Program participants completed two days of hands-on training to learn the machinery and one day of online training due to COVID-19 precautions.

Graduates of the program receive excavator operation and safety training certifications after passing the exam at the end of the course.

Horizon Goodwill case manager, Ben Sutton, describes the program as a good base for the participants to build upon for a career in the construction industry or any industry that utilises the machines that the participants trained with.

“It’s instant resume material. When you put a certification like this, a nationally recognised certification, on your resume, it’s gonna bump you up above a lot of people on list for consideration.” Ben Sutton, case manager at Horizon Goodwill

Heather Ounser is the first female program graduate and was excited to receive her certification. She believes that the program will open new doors for her in the future.