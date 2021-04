HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Park Lake is approaching its 100th anniversary and the city needs your help.

The City of Hagerstown is asking members of our community to submit historic photos of the City Park.

This is in an effort to document “the beauty and the changes made to the park” over the last 100 years.

Photos of the City Park Lake can be submitted to the city website.