Governor Hogan set to name replacement for retiring Senator Serafini

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County is about to get a new state senator in the Maryland General Assembly.

Governor Hogan is about to name a new state senator for Washington County. Senator Andrew Serafini served Washington County with distinction for 12 years, six in the House of Delegates, and six in the State Senate. He is respected for his grasp of budget policy and fiscal issues, highly regarded both in his caucus and across the aisle. But a career politician he is not. It’s time to concentrate on his business as a financial adviser and spend more time with his family. And that’s where the county Republican Central Committee comes in. It sends a recommendation to the governor to fill that senate vacancy.



“Delegate Corderman has a proven track record of winning one of the most competitive House races in the entire state of Maryland in 2018,” says Jerry DeWolf, chairman of the Central Committee.



That’s Delegate Paul Corderman who was appointed to fill a House of Delegates vacancy when Republican Brett Wilson was plucked from the legislature for a seat on the circuit court bench from Washington County. Corderman, a former member of Hagerstown City Council, won the seat outright in the last election.



“It’s a true honor to be able to serve the constituents of Washington County,” says Corderman. “It’s something that I don’t take lightly and that I take very seriously.”



And with Corderman leaving the House for the Senate, DeWolf and the Republican Party will begin the task of filling a newly-vacant House seat.



“We will receive public comment, we’ll interview all of the candidates that we deem to interview, and then we will have another selection process and send another name to the governor,” says DeWolf.

Washington County Delegate William Wivell was also under consideration by the committee to fill the Senate vacancy.