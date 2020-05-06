Farm Bureau donates dairy during pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Farm Bureau donated hundreds of gallons of milk to their community for Giving Tuesday.

The Bureau parked their truck, set up a line and proceeded to hand out cartons of milk to anyone who needed it.

The group initially planned to start their donations around 10 a.m. but started earlier when the line began forming at 9 a.m.

The bureau bought the milk from Virginia and Maryland dairy farmers, intending to support agricultural workers while also serving the community.

“We bought the milk from them, they brought it in a truck and we’re giving away 2,100 gallons of free milk today to our community,” Agricultural Business Specialist Leslie Hart said.

To encourage social distancing, participants were encouraged to stay in their cars while volunteers gave them their cartons.

President of the Washington County Farm Bureau Matthew Schnebly said, funds were raised by multiple sponsors and he contacted the president of the Maryland Virginia Milk Cooperative to set up the delivery.

“I contacted him, he helped me coordinate this, and the milk was actually bottled yesterday at the Laurel Maryland plant,” Schenbly said. “We loaded up the truck and here we are.”

Schnebly said the Farm Bureau is continuing to raise funds and is planning a second dairy distribution in the coming weeks