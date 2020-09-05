Fairplay Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual summer carnival

FAIRPLAY, Md. (WDVM) — The Fairplay Community Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual summer carnival and families were eager to get out for some socially distanced fun.

Jasmine Ferriera brought her children to the carnival not only to get out of the house, but because her two young sons had never been to a carnival before.

The carnival is one of the events that the volunteer fire department puts on to raise money for company operations. Members from the department stated that this year’s carnival holds a little more meaning due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Event coordinator, Ed Asper stated that the children are the main focus of the carnival.

"The kids have been cooped up since march. We're starved for something for the kids and when the Snyder's Amusement people came together and said that they'll go through the extra programming and the extra sterilisation and everything, it was green light go to get this thing off and running."

Asper highlighted that the event staff are enforcing social distancing and taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Attendants must wear a mask if they are unable to social distance or when away from their table in the dining area. Rides are also being sterilised after each use and social distancing is being observed.

While bad weather put a damper on the first day of the carnival, vendors and patrons seemed in good spirits as they enjoyed the nice, late summer weather.

Dan Smith, owner of Smitty’s Snacks, stated that he had been discouraged by the severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings from the previous night but is looking forward to the rest of the carnival.

The Fairplay Carnival is running from September 3rd through September 5th at the Carnival Grounds located at 18002 Tilghmanton Road Fairplay, Md., 21733.