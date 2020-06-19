COVID-19 in Washington County | June 19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department is reporting additional cases of COVID-19 and additional virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The health department’s most recent data shows between June 18 and June 19, there were five new positive test results and three deaths in the county.

Since tracking results began, the total case count is 584. The total number of COVID-19 patients who have died is 25.

14,499 total tests have been administered in the county as of June 19, and 449 people have been released from isolation.

The Washington County Joint Information Center gave the following information for reopenings starting at 5 p.m. on June 19:

Malls and shopping centers; open to the general public

Fitness centers, martial arts, and dance studios; open at 50% occupancy

Casinos, Racetracks, and Betting Facilities; open at 50% occupancy

School systems will be allowed to bring group of students (10-15 per room) for summer school activities

High school sports and college athletics can resume sports gatherings and events; not open to spectators and general public

Entertainment and Recreational Attractions (bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller and ice skating rinks, social and fraternal clubs); allowed indoor at 50% capacity

Indoor pools and aquatic facilities; not to exceed 50% maximum capacity

Indoor concerts, shows, and any other community, recreational, leisure and cultural gatherings; no audiences

Convention events are prohibited

Indoor youth sports gatherings and events; parents and family may spectate at youth sports with appropriate social distancing.

Indoor professional sports gatherings and events; not open to spectators or the general public.

