Cat food needed at Humane Society of Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Humane Society of Washington County said Tuesday that they are running low on cat food.

The humane society tweeted that donations can be dropped off at the bench outside of their Lost & Found door. It is located at 13011 Maugansville Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740.

The full tweet reads: “We are running low on cat food in our Pet Food Bank. So when you’re already out buying your family’s essentials, please consider grabbing a bag or cans of cat food to help others in our community! You can drop it off at the bench outside of our Lost & Found door on your way home!”