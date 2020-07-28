“Back-to-sleep-Baby” opens at Meritus

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– If you’re a new parent and are just starting to build your first nursery, there are some serious “Do’s and Don’ts” that you need to be aware of.

According to Meritus Medical Center, thousands of babies die due to SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. In order to help educate parents, they built their first “Back-to-sleep-baby” display. The display highlights how a nursery should be set up, including no blankets, pillows or toys inside the crib and how to install a firm crib mattress for the baby.

“The new back-to-sleep educational display will be an important tool to help teach parents and caregivers in our community and help protect the tiniest people we know and care for.” said PIO Joelle Butler.







Courtesy: Meritus Medical Center

Visitation is very limited at Meritus Medical Center, but the display will be open for visitors for months to come.