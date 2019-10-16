Washington County World War II veteran turns 100

He served in world war two for two years as a yeoman on a battleship

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Friends and family celebrated Washington County native Robert Mauck as he turns 100 years old.

He served in World War II for two years as a yeoman, which is a secretarial position on a battleship called AOST 1139.

“It brought me to tears, celebrating with my friends and family,” Mauck said.

Robert’s only daughter, Karen Hammond, says he has always been conservative and heavily involved in his church. He even graduated high school in Hagerstown at 16 years old. She says her father has been through a lot in his lifetime and is very healthy for his age

“He’s done well he takes no medications, he’s very healthy for 100, a little hard of hearing but other than that he does well,” Hammond said.

Many people stepped up to the podium to thank Mauck for his service and honor him with awards. One award was from the county commissioners’ office. He was given a plaque of different events that happened 100 years ago on the same day he was born.

“The 19th amendment was passed which guaranteed women right to vote, a postage stamp was two cents, tooth paste was 20 cents a package,” Jeff Cline said, the president, board of county commissioners.

“He has demonstrated what it means to love another person enough to self-sacrifice which is something you don’t see but boy its beautiful to be here in its presence,” Andrew Serafini said, (R) Maryland. After his service, Mauck had a passion for storytelling and worked for the Herald-Mail until he was 80 years old.