Washington County woman sentenced to life for 2018 double murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Washington County woman was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences for a murder back in 2018. Destiny Oyler, 22, was found guilty Thursday for the murder of two people in May 2018.

Oyler’s boyfriend at the time, 25-year-old Darren Warner, also pleaded guilty but is awaiting sentencing. The victims — Evelyn Rowland, 83, and Jack Rowland, 51, were found dead inside their home on the 17000 block of Shepherdstown Pike. Police say, Evelyn was hit in the head multiple times and Jack was struck several times before being shot in the face.

According to investigators, Warner was living with the Rowlands at the time and had been stealing from the family. Warner is due back in court for sentencing in November.