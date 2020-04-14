Washington County woman dies of COVID-19, county’s second death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Washington County woman in her 90s has died from COVID-19, becoming the county’s second COVID-19 death.

Washington County Health Officer Earl Stoner said the woman was not known to have preexisting medical conditions. The county’s first death was reported just four days prior, she was a woman in her 20s who had underlying medical conditions.

“This is a tragic loss and our hearts go out to the family in this difficult time. It is absolutely critical that everyone is diligent in doing their part to help slow the spread of this virus in our community” said County Health Officer Earl Stoner.

As of April 14, Washington County reports 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of 1,928 tests given. Twenty-two people were released from isolation, and 11 people have been hospitalized.

Maryland currently reports 9,472 cases of COVID-19 statewide, and 607 people who were released form isolation.