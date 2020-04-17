Washington County warehouse fire under investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a roughly 60,000 square foot metal structure located at 231 East Oak Ridge Drive in Hagerstown.

Officials say the building is used by Hearty Pet, an online retailer of dog food and related products as well as Bustin’ Boards, a company that assembles skateboards. The exact dollar loss in damages is still unknown but it is estimated to be over $2,000,000.00.

According to officials, the two-alarm blaze took approximately two and a half hours to bring under control and nearly 100 firefighters, EMS, and support personnel from numerous fire departments, including Funkstown, City of Hagerstown, Fairplay, and Halfway Volunteer Fire Company. One firefighter was transported to Meritus Medical Center for minor injuries. Officials say no other injuries were reported during the incident.

The exact cause is still under investigation.