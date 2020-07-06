Washington County Transit resumes normal hours

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Transit is resuming regular service starting Monday, July 6, 2020.

During COVID-19, the transit system was operating on a modified schedule running from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. Washington County Transit will now resume normal hours and will run from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Masks are required when riding Washington County Transit.

Washington County’s Director of Transit Kevin Cerrone released a statement saying:

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit our area, WCT experienced a reduction in ridership to a low of 30% of pre-COVID levels. The loss in ridership, along with complying with CDC Guidelines and Governor Hogan’s Executive Orders, WCT cut back service levels of the fixed-route transit system to Monday – Friday, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM (compared to 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM, Monday – Saturday). WCT also reduced staffing to 50% (no layoffs) where possible in an effort to minimize personal exposure. These efforts along with social distancing where practicable, facial covering requirements, increased cleaning and disinfecting of buses, and promoting CDC personal hygiene recommendations all together allowed the transit system to continue providing transportation service to those in need. Ridership continues to recover and is currently running at a 51% level with increases of approximately 10% each week of operation. Now that Governor Hogan’s Road to Recovery is at the Stage 2 level with additional non-essential businesses reopening, WCT is taking the initiative to increase transit service to assist employees and the transit dependent general public with their travels. WCT continues to be diligent monitoring current events and will continue to make necessary adjustments as the situation dictates. WCT asks that all transit riders comply with CDC guidelines and Governor Hogan’s Order to wear a face covering while riding on a transit vehicle.”