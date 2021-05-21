Washington County teachers making their way back into classroom

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Neil Becker is president of the Washington County Teachers Association in Maryland and says teachers are ready to get back in the classroom.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With COVID vaccination rates increasing, school administrators, teachers, students and their families are making the transition back to the classroom. The trend to in-person instruction is moving forward in Washington County, where teachers have been juggling both virtual learning with a gradual phase-in on campus.

Neil Becker, president of the Washington County Teachers Association, says there have been many challenges over the past year. Nevertheless, now things are moving in a direction of normalcy that preceded the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The staff, teachers, administrators, support personnel all the way through to the system leadership,” said Becker, “have been working together to devise a variety of plans and resources available to our students and their families.”

Federal data show that as of just a few weeks ago, across the country, nearly half of all U.S. schools were not yet open full-time for all students.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories