Washington County teachers’ leader cautions on schools reopening too soon

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal money for schools if they do not re-open this fall. And the threat is getting criticism from local educators.

The president tweeted that European countries have reopened their schools “with no problems.” He claims Democrats want to delay a return to the classroom for “political reasons.”

But the head of the Washington County Teachers Association says protecting students, faculty, staff and ultimately parents must guide the decision to return to the classroom.

“Student health is the priority,” says Neil Becker. “Staff help is the priority. “The health of our nation is the priority. It’s really frustrating and it’s really disappointing.”

Becker wants to follow CDC guidelines for reopening schools and says a hybrid of remote and in-person teaching may be the best solution.

