Washington County teachers being pro-active about students falling behind during pandemic

Neil Becker, president of the Washington County Teachers Association, says educators are being pro-active about helping students who may be falling behind during the pandemic.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With so much remote learning during the pandemic, educators are concerned about the so-called “equity gap.”

Studies have shown that across the country students are falling behind in their academic performance. And the research shows that students in minority and low-income households are especially challenged. In Montgomery County, Maryland, for instance, more students in those categories are failing English. But the president of the Washington County Teachers’ Association says it is aware of the learning gap and educators are being pro-active about addressing it.

“We are going to seek input from educators from across the county — that’s administrators, support personnel, and teachers,” says Becker “to address the potential gaps and learning loss that we’ve experienced throughout the pandemic.”

Becker says Washington County is committed to every student having online connectivity, even after in-the-classroom learning resumes.