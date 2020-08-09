Washington County teacher helps young people understand the importance of voting

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Black voter turnout rate declined for the first time in 20 years in the 2016 presidential election.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md ( WDVM ) — A Washington County public school teacher founded an organization to educate African American adolescents about the importance of voting.

Organizer Fred Chavis focuses on underprivileged young people to remind them that their votes matter. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Black voter turnout rate declined for the first time in 20 years in the 2016 presidential election, despite reaching a record-high in 2012.

Chavis says Kanye West has a huge influence on young people and now that West is getting politically involved he wants to ensure kids have the right information to form their own opinion in order to vote.

“I think when people think about voting they automatically think of presidents and they don’t realize that your vote counts in a local level as well. There is so many different things that we want to work on and change in policy, and it starts in the local level, so you need to make sure your vote counts, not just in the big presidency, but also locally,” said Chavis.