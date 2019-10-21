Washington County teacher awarded Presidential Award

"I love teaching and can't wait to see what the next 10 years hold."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Washington County teacher was awarded the highest honor given by the U.S. Government specifically for kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics and science teaching.

Raymond Webber of Salem Avenue Elementary School received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Webber has been an educator for 10 years and has won four straight titles in Destination Imagination. Ultimately, Webber says the magic behind the madness comes from his love of creativity with his students.

“Just being able to prepare them for an ever-changing world and positions that aren’t even available yet but will be created as we go on this journey of STEM.,” said Webber. “I’m really excited about all the new things I’ve learned.”

Webber also said that he believes if a student can take risks, ultimately those risks will take that student far in life.