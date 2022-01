WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to make your voice heard on a new community survey.

If you have any concerns you would like to address — from unprofessional police conduct to safety issues in your community — or even if you would just like to congratulate WCSO officers on their work in the county, this survey is the place to do it.

The sheriff’s office has yet to set a deadline for turning in the survey.