Washington County Sheriff’s Office offers a new incentive to gain more employees

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With stiff competition around the four-state, the Washington County Sheriffs Office has a new incentive to hire more employees.

The incentive starts at $5,000. They’re looking to hire and retain patrol and judicial employees, including new officers and those who wish to transfer from other agencies.

“We’re all operating on the same pool of applicants and when we look at what we’re competing against with salaries and other things, you know we’re not necessarily in the middle or the top of the group so our applicant pool has dwindled somewhat,” Doug Mullendore said, the Washington County Sheriff.

Mullendore says the incentive would be spread over two years at $2,500 each year once an applicant accepts employment. Mullendore also says the office is competing against agencies in the east that are also offering incentives.

“Those five and six that you would typically get are dwindling down because other agencies are picking them up they can go to the east of us Frederick city Frederick county, in this day and age its really about money and raising a family and things like that.”

In other counties, the Frederick Police Department is offering up to a $15,000 incentive over three years. The Washington Town Ship Police Department in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, offers $52,000 as a starting salary for a patrol officer, that’s compared to $48,000 starting salary in Washington County.

Mullendore says they currently have nine openings in their department. Employees who get the incentive would have to pay it all back if they leave within three years of their hire date.