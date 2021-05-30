Washington County Sheriff’s Office looking for T-Mobile robbery suspect

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man who robbed a T-Mobile on Cole Road in Hagerstown.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man who robbed a T-Mobile on Cole Road in Hagerstown.

At approximately 2:04 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, an unidentified man entered the T-Mobile next to Target and Sally’s Beauty Supply on the 17000 block of Cole Road and began ripping brand new iPhones off of the display shelf.

Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

When employees confronted him, the suspect then threatened employees with a weapon however police say no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The suspect then fled the store and got into the driver’s seat of a 1997-2001 gold or tan Toyota Camry.

Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office by calling 240-313-2886 or contacting Detective Sergeant Bryan Glines at bglines@washco-md.net.