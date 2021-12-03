Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating series of robberies in the area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about what they call “a series of evening-timed burglaries.”

Several areas in the county have been affected: the northern Hagerstown area, the Greenberry Hills development in Halfway, and the Westfields and Cross Creek neighborhoods off of Sharpsburg Pike.

According to officials, the suspects broke into homes and stole items, sometimes even when residents were present. Police say no residents have been harmed as a result of these burglaries, and no confrontations have taken place.

The Sheriff’s Office advises community members to always lock their doors, to make use of lights outside the home to ward off burglars and to always trust their intuition in these situations.

“If you see something suspicious — even if it’s kind of an unsure, ‘mmm maybe’ — if it caught your attention, it’s suspicious,” said Sgt. Carly Hose, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. “Report back to your local law enforcement immediately.”

This is still an active ongoing investigation, and police will release more information as it progresses.