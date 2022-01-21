Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigates Sheetz armed robbery

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance with identifying an individual in connection to an armed robbery.

On January 19, 2022, at approximately 3:43 a.m., an unknown man entered the Sheetz on Longmeadow Road and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing a black face mask, black coat, dark blue jeans, dark-colored gloves, and gray in-color sneakers.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, but authorities ask that anyone who has any information about the incident contact Det. Stottlemyer at 240-313-2885.