Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigate body found in woods

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a body in Hagerstown.

Investigators say they responded to a wooded area on the 1700 block of Wesel Boulevard around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased and are waiting for autopsy results. They say there is no safety risk to the community. Those are all the details being released at this time, anyone with information is asked to call the police.

