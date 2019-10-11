Washington County Sheriff’s Office considers bonuses for new hires

Washington County reported that the sheriff’s office is in need of 12 new deputies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In an effort to recruit additional deputies more bonuses for hires have been discussed.

Washington County Commissioners recently approved for the organization to submit a grant application for a grant provided through the Government’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. According to county documents, funding is in the amount of $30,125.

The grant dubbed the Police Recruitment and Retention Grant can be accessed by local law enforcement agencies statewide for the Police Recruitment and Retention Program. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sargent Daryl Sanders went before county commissioners to share information pertaining to the grant.

According to Sgt. Sanders, financial bonuses would be for new deputies in the amount of $1,000 to people who are bilingual, hold undergraduate college degrees and $1,000 for veterans per grant guidelines.

Currently, Washington County reported that the sheriff’s office is in need of 12 new deputies.