Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigates Hagerstown homicide

Update (12/15 7:56 a.m.): The sheriff’s office says the victim is an adult man. Officials believe the homicide is an isolated incident, but ask that residents continue to avoid the area as investigation continues.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an active homicide incident in Hagerstown Tuesday morning.

Officials say officers responded to the 17400 block of Fair Oaks Court this morning for a reported homicide at 4:30 Tuesday morning. Officials ask that residents avoid the area.

At this time, there is no further information available.