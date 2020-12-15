Update (12/15 7:56 a.m.): The sheriff’s office says the victim is an adult man. Officials believe the homicide is an isolated incident, but ask that residents continue to avoid the area as investigation continues.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an active homicide incident in Hagerstown Tuesday morning.
Officials say officers responded to the 17400 block of Fair Oaks Court this morning for a reported homicide at 4:30 Tuesday morning. Officials ask that residents avoid the area.
At this time, there is no further information available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Man exposes himself during Richmond City Council meeting
- Which winter sports are safest to play during COVID-19?
- In a first, leading Republicans call Biden president-elect
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigates Hagerstown homicide
- Michigan congressman quits Republican Party over bid to overturn election
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App