Washington County sets prospective dates for roadway completions

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County officials have announced that one of their top priorities in fiscal year 2020 is improving transportation.

As the county’s “Making Connections” campaign continues, its four public-private partnerships to fill additional roadways for transportation enhancements are coming together according to County Administrator Rob Slocum. Grant money, public dollars and developer contributions are part of funding each project.

According to county reports, with Crayton Boulevard – Phase One and Colonel Henry K. Douglas Drive underway, over $2 million worth of local funding is included with $3 million in ARC grant money as well.