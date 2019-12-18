Washington County service veterans have a new partner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — When local resident David Swain returned from his armed forces tour of duty in Vietnam, it took help from a government program for him to land a job. He made a career out of managing a wastewater treatment plant and is grateful for that rewarding opportunity to make a living.

Swain was in the Washington County Commission hearing room Tuesday to advocate for a new partnership between the county and community organizations which can help service veterans find work, housing and behavioral health services.

Their new advisory committee will draft by-laws and recruit community participation to give veterans a voice in readjusting to home here after their military commitments.

The networking among partners coordinated by the county commission is designed to give veterans vocational stability and emotional support as they settle in the county upon discharge from the armed forces.