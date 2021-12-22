Washington County sees rise in COVID-19 activity

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ongoing surveillance of local COVID-19 data by the Washington County Health Department indicates a continued elevation of hospitalizations and outbreaks.

As of Tuesday, 71 people were hospitalized – 80% of whom are unvaccinated.

“We’re seeing more people gathering inside indoors especially for holidays,” said Danielle Stahl, public information officer for the Washington County Health Department.

Community outbreaks have risen throughout the community. There have been 75 total since Nov. 1.

According to health officials at Washington County, the county is lagging behind in COVID vaccination rates currently at approximately 52%, in comparison, to the state of Maryland, which is at about 69%.

In Frederick County, 67.4% of its population has been fully vaccinated.

“We are really doing everything we can to provide clinics to people who throughout the county, you know, to our immunocompromised to our elderly population, to our homeless to anyone that does not transportation,” said Stahl.

The Washington County Health Department offers all three vaccines, and boosters at all clinics with additional resources to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vaccinations are working they are, you know, preventing severe illness that can lead to hospitalizations,” said Stahl.

The Washington County Health Department hosts a free COVID vaccination clinic at the Health Department every Wednesday from 1 pm to 7 pm.