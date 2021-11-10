Washington County seeing increase in fully vaccinated individuals

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County sees an uptick in fully vaccinated people for COVID-19.

Officials say 61% of people in Washington County ages 12 and older are leading in vaccines. The rate has increased up to 0.5% from last week. This is amid the approval to vaccinate young children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Though the rate of fully vaccinated people is increasing, Washington County is still below the average of 77 percent in Maryland and the national average of 68 percent.

The Washington County Health Department and Meritus Health are offering COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.washcohealth.org.