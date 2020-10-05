Washington County School Board to consider students returning to athletic field

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Should Washington County Public School students be engaged in competitive sports? That’s up to the school board, which will consider the matter Tuesday night.

The region’s legislative delegation to Annapolis notes that neighboring Allegany and Garrett counties have their students on the playing field. It’s about time, they say, Washington County kids do the same.

“Governor Hogan has allowed that,” says Senator Paul Corderman from Washington County. “There are other jurisdictions that have allowed that already and we feel it’s important we get the kids back out on the field.”

But there could well be resistance from the board. Board Vice President Stan Stouffer has been both a coach and athletic director in the school system and says 21 Maryland counties and Baltimore City are reluctant to give the green light. He thinks the Washington County board needs to think long and hard to give the okay to sports.

“The biggest thing is safety,” Stouffer says. “We’ve got to make sure kids are safe for practices and so forth.”

The calendar is one challenge he says, with limited daylight for fall sports this late in the school year. and several buses to transport a team to a game are a challenge with COVID-19 health and safety protocols when one bus would suffice pre-pandemic. But in the view of Senator Corderman and his colleagues: figure it out. Make it work.



“We’re supportive of the school board and all the things they’ve done for our community,” says Corderman, “but we do feel strongly that it was an incorrect decision to not move forward with competitive sports at this time.”

The message from the legislators is simple: if we’re working to get our kids back in the classroom let’s work to get them back on the athletic field.

And the legislators signing the letter cite the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county has fallen below the five percent benchmark set by the governor.