Washington County school board and Board of Education approve new school policy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County school board and the Board of Education have approved a policy for students that will allow them to leave school early during school hours.

Parents previously complained about the policy with concerns about their eligibility to pick up their children during school hours.

Officials say parents or a legal guardian have always been able to release their children from school but updated the policy to match the current procedures to ensure the safety of students. The policy now includes the requirement of a written note from a student’s legal guardian or parent and proper identification at the time of early dismissal.

“It’s the Board of Educations effort and attention to ensure the safety of all students, especially if they were to be dismissed from school early to ensure that the students are dismissed into the custody of appropriate adults, again, ensuring their safety,” said Washington County Teachers Association President Neil Becker.

Parents of student-athletes traveling to an event can also submit a note to the school ahead of the event for that same type of dismissal.