Washington County restaurants trying to survive challenging dining market

Popular eateries like Hempen Hill BBQ in Hagerstown’s Fountainhead Plaza have not been able to survive the pandemic, but hope to begin serving from a food truck.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It has been a most challenging time to be in the restaurant business during the pandemic, but more than $1 million has been available to help Washington County dining establishments remain open.

It has been available to restaurant owners — in increments of $20,000 grants — to ride out these past few months when eateries had to close their doors or limit their hours or limit their patrons. A number of eateries have not survived the business downturn. And with COVID-19 rates spiking, turning that corner seems even more elusive.



“Customers aren’t going to be happy with not being able to dine in because they enjoy the atmosphere and hopefully they understand and we get through all this fast and safely,” said Colen Beardsley, manager at Kings New York Pizza in the Fountainhead Plaza.

One popular establishment that had to close its doors is Hempen Hill Barbeque in the Fountainhead Plaza, though its owners hope to reincarnate as a food truck. Still, there is an emotional toll from the downturn.



Sheila Mangum manages the Long and Foster real estate office in the plaza, and was a frequent diner at Hempen Hill. “It’s so sad to see that some of the restaurants have not survived the pandemic,” she says. “We will surely miss the Hempen Hill that we have frequented quite often.”

Establishments like Kings New York Pizza just hope its regular diners can be patient.



“We hope that our customers stay with us, they stay safe, as long as they’re healthy and we’re healthy, our employees stay healthy, then we can keep the doors open,” said Beardsley.



With the Governor Larry Hogan’s order to reduce occupancy in restaurants from 75 percent to 50 percent, the challenge is greater for dining establishments to survive.

And even though many national chain restaurants have qualified for federal PPP loans, some popular chain establishments in Hagerstown have closed their doors as part of an overall corporate downsizing.