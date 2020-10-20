Washington County residents eligible for COVID-19 economic assistance

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County public health Tuesday officials cautioned residents to be extra careful as fall approaches.

With cooler temperatures keeping us indoors, social distancing becomes more of a challenge. All the more reason, health experts say, to wear a mask at all times as a preventive measure. Meritus Medical Center will be expanding its COVID-19 testing throughout the county as fall progresses.

For those facing pandemic financial challenges — mounting utility bills, late rent or mortgage payments — even the prospect of eviction – the Community Action Council has generous grant funding which is available to those who apply.

“The advice I would give is to come in, let us know what your situation is and we’ll look at what grants are applicable and we’ll provide assistance,” said Geordie Newman with the Council.

An application can be filled out at the Community Action Council’s offices at 917 Summit Avenue in Hagerstown.