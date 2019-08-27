Washington County residents discuss education

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Citizens of Washington County gathered at the Fletcher Branch of the Washington County Public Library to discuss the current outlook of education in the area.

Hosted by the Citizens Against Partisanship Political Action Committee (CAP PAC), the panel featured speakers from the WCPS Education Foundation and from OnTrack Washington County. The discussion included the changes in education requirements for careers, the opportunities provided for children, and how funding should be prioritized.

“We want to make sure that Washington County has the educational resources it needs,” said Kira Hamman of CAP PAC, “Not just in terms of public schools but in terms of job training, continuing education, early childhood education and that sort of thing.”

Another aspect of the discussion was about how Governor Larry Hogan shot down the Kirwan Commission’s recommended funding for education.