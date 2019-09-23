Washington County renews sole source agreement

Washington County, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioners approved to renew a sole source procurement award to Meritus Medical Center.

The award of $190,365 will fund operating expenses for school-based health centers which are located at Western Heights Middle School and South Hagerstown High School. The contract is for one year however, the board of county commissioners has the option to renew it for three consecutive one year periods.

According to the nursing director of the initiative, this agreement has been in place for the last eight years for the same amount. The county shared that the contract is to provide healthcare services that will be distributed by licensed medical clinicians. Both the Washington County Board of Education and Meritus Medical Center hope to expand this initiative to more schools in the future after a review is completed by representatives of Meritus Medical Center, Inc.