Washington County recycling program could see revenue loss

The department's vendor will no longer take certain items that added to its revenue

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) —Washington County’s recycling program may experience some money loss.

David Mason from the Solid Waste Department said its vendor, Unicore, sent a letter explaining they will no longer take items like old TV monitors. Mason said items like this added to the electronics recycling revenue.

If the department can’t find another vendor in the upcoming weeks, budget adjustments could be on the way, Mason said.

If a vendor isn’t found in time, Mason says the items will just go in a landfill.